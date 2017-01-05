South East champs

MUMBAI : Greater Mumbai South East Basketball Association beat Thane District 73-69 to emerge supreme, in the 76th Maharashtra State Inter District Basketball Championship for Men & Women, organised and hosted by Thane District Basketball Association.

South East regained the title after two years following a thrilling championship round. South East kicked off their campaign with an 84-42 win over Pune District, beat Mumbai Central 78-71 in a thriller and overcame Mumbai North 73-58 to top their pool and qualify for the knock out.

South East upset tournament favourites Amravati 84-79 in a tight finish in the quarter-finals and beat Mumbai Central 64-79 in gripping semi-finals.

South East’s Aqib Khan, Amit Gehlot, Fardeen Khan and Karthik Counder were selected to play for Maharashtra in the forthcoming National championship, to be held at Pondicherry from January 7 to 14