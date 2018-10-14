South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for South Africa and Zimbabwe

After pocketing 3-match T20I series, South Africa would take on Zimbabwe aiming for a clean sweep. With last match of the tour, both teams will want to give their best. Both are expected to give chance to fringe players to shine, especially South Africa as they have already won the series. Earlier, the Proteas won the 3-match ODI series as well by clean-sweep. Zimbabwe had a disappointing tour, and want to end the tour on a positive note by winning the match. Despite performing out of the box, Zimbabwe failed to register even a single win on the tour.

Zimbabwe have been good with the ball, but their batting was disappointing. Brendon Taylor continued to disappoint with bat, while Stuart Williams performed admirably with both, bat and ball. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for South Africa and Zimbabwe.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Brendan Taylor, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Hamilton Masakadza, Peter Moor, Robbie Frylinck, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sean Williams, Tabraiz Shamshi, Dane Paterson, Brandon Mavuta