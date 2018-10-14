South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I at Benoni LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

The 3rd and final T20I between South Africa and Zimbabwe is all set to kick start. With South Africa already winning the 3-match T20I series, the hosts are likely to test their bench strength. Proteas had a good series over-all. Return of skipper Faf dul Plessis had worked in team’s favour. du Plessis’ inclusion added strength to the batting line-up, their bowling department is doing well and in the last T20I games, hosts would be hoping to continue their winning run.

Zimbabwe had a disappointing tour. Their batting and bowling failed to make an impact. In the last game, they would look to face another whitewash (after ODI series). Here’s all you need to know about South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming:

Squad

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Lungi Ngidi, Robert Frylinck, Junior Dala, Gihahn Cloete, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brandon Mavuta, Solomon Mire, Neville Madziva, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara