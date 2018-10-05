South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Aiming white-wash, South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI at Paarl. Proteas having already won the series, and are expected to try their bench strength. Rabada who didn’t get to play in the last match is expected to return with batsman T Shamsi. Proteas need to work hard on their batting as it is their main concern and worry department. For bowling, the return of Dale Steyn is a boost for the side who was also the match winner in the last game.

For the visitors, the game will be a prestige match. They would expect all the department to come together to put a best fight. In the last game, although their bowlers did well by restricting the Proteas for 198, it is their bowlers who disappointed. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI.

Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE telecast on these channels

The match between South Africa vs Zimbabwe at Paarl will be aired on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com

Squads

South Africa: Jean-Paul Duminy ©, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo, Dean Elgar.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza ©, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara.