South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for South Africa and Zimbabwe

After securing a win in the 1st T20I, host South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in 2nd game aiming to seal the series. Hosts dominated the visitor in ODIs and similar picture can be seen in T20I as well. Despite getting a good start, Zimbabwe failed to get momentum. After 3-0 ODI series, Proteas are now leading the shortest format 1-0. Thanks to spinner Imran Khan, Proteas managed to register a victory over the tormented visitors.

For Zimbabwe, it will be their chance to save the series. Their bowlers need to return strong while their batsmen need to put their best foot forward and put up a good score on board as Proteas have a strong batting side, now with inclusion of regular skipper Faf du Plessis. For the visitors, it is Sean Williams who had scored a fifty on tour. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for South Africa and Zimbabwe:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, R van der Dussen, H Masakadza, Peter Moor, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sean Williams, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Mpofu, and Kyle Jarvis.