South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Aiming to take unassailable lead, host South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval. Zimbabwe needs to win the game to keep the series alive. The visitors had a poor day with the bat during 1st ODI and need to come up with above par performances if they want to remain in series contention.

For South Africa, they look confident after the 1st win and would look to continue the same momentum. For Proteas, a win will ensure them series win. The hosts are 1-0 leading in 3-match ODI series. Here’s all you need to know about South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE telecast on these channels

The match between South Africa vs Zimbabwe at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly will be aired on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com

Squad

South Africa: Dean Elgar, JP Duminy ©, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza ©, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Sean Williams, Richard Ngarava, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatar, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano