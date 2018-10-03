South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for South Africa and Zimbabwe

After winning the 1st ODI, host South Africa are in strong position with 1-0 lead in 3-match ODI series. And now, coming to 2nd ODI, Proteas will look to attain unassailable lead. In the 1st game, Proteas, thanks to their bowlers, hammered Zimbabwe by 5-wickets and are looking confident against the visitors.

For the visitors, it will be a special match for skipper Hamilton Masakadza, who will play his 200th game. He’ll be third player after Flower brother, Andy and Grant, and Elton Chigumbura to achieve the feat from his country. The team is now under pressure as they need to win this match to remain in the contention. Here are the probable dream XI for South Africa and Zimbabwe:

FPJ’s dream XI: JP Duminy ©, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar.