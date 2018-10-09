South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for South Africa and Zimbabwe

After winning the ODI series, hosts South Africa will take on Zimbabwe in 3-match T20I series. Zimbabwe would look to carry their good form against the mighty Proteas’ and try and win the matches. The visitors have a good, balanced side, however, they need to trust themselves about beating a strong team. Zimbabwe, in their 2nd ODI, showed a great fight by restricting Proteas for merely 198, but their batsmen let them down.

On the other hand, Proteas top-order is back in form. Klassen performed well in the last ODI helping team for a clean sweep against the visitors. All eye would be on top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen who is included in Proteas side following an impressive performance in T20 Canada this year. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for South Africa and Zimbabwe.

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Quinton de Kock, Brendan Taylor, Faf du Plessis, Solomon Mire, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy ©, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sean Williams, Imran Tahir and Tendai Chatara.