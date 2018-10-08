South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I at Buffalo Park LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

After a 3-0 loss in the One Day Internationals, Zimbabwe would look to put a better show against South Africa in the first match of the T20I series at the Buffalo Park on Tuesday. Zimbabwe was lacking in all three departments in the ODIs and would want to defeat South Africa to build up some confidence.

On all previous three matches, they failed to bat more than 50 overs. Zimbabwe would want to improve their batting in order to challenge and win against South Africa. On the other hand, South Africa have the momentum heading into the series. Riding high on the confidence of the ODI series win, the hosts would want to put up another dominating show.

Dream 11 (combined): Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Wellington Masakadza, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Lungisani Ngidi, Brendan Taylor