South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

South Africa to host Zimbabwe for 3-match ODI and T20I series. For the Proteas, there are changes in the side such as inclusion of Dale Steyn which will boost the pace bowling attack which is already lethal with Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. The side will be led by JP Duminy in absence of skipper Faf du Plessis.

For Zimbabwe, the boost is the return of batting trio, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams. The trio were selected again in the side after the pay dispute with the board. In the bowling department, Elton Chigumbura will be teaming go men as he is the leading ODI wicket-taker for his country in the current squad. Here’s all you need to know about South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match:

Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE telecast on these channels

The match between South Africa vs Zimbabwe at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly will be aired on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com

Squad

South Africa: Dean Elgar, JP Duminy ©, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza ©, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Sean Williams, Richard Ngarava, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatar, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano