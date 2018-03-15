The controversy between South African players and Australian players refuses to cool down, now Proteas pacer Vernon Philander on Twitter accuses Aussie skipper Steve Smith of initiating the shoulder contact with South African bowler Kagiso Rabada during the 2nd Test. The Proteas pacer took a swipe at the character of Smith. Philander said Smith gave the shoulder to Rabada and is ‘just as guilty’ as the Proteas pacer. However, Philander quickly deleted the tweet and claimed that his Twitter account was hacked.

Philander also took a dig at the Aussie skipper in the tweet stating that Smith could have avoided contact and it seemed that Smith could have tried ‘some football skills to get a penalty’.

Meanwhile, Rabada was punished for making deliberate and unnecessary contact with Smith after giving the batsman a heated send-off in the 2nd Test. Rabada was fined 50 percent of match fees and three demerit points after a disciplinary hearing followed by denial of the charge. Rabada has accumulated eight-demerit points within a period of 24-month period.