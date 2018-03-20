South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada found not guilty, ban overturned

In a good news for Kagiso Rabada and South African cricket team, the two-Test ban on Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday (March 20) overturned by Michael Heron, the judicial commissioner, thereby paving the way for the South African paceman to play in the remaining two matches of the four-Test series against Australia.

The Proteas quick had been found guilty of a Level 2 offence by Jeff Crowe, the match referee, during the second Test in Port Elizabeth for making shoulder contact with Steven Smith after dismissing him. The offence for barging Smith carried a penalty of three demerit points, apart from a 50% fine, which pushed his tally of demerit points to eight, resulting in automatic two-match ban, reported Wisden India.

Rabada and Cricket South Africa appealed the ban, which prompted a hearing over video-conferencing that lasted upwards of five hours on Monday, with Heron conducting proceedings from New Zealand.

Following the appeals process, Heron found that Rabada was not guilty of the charge of ‘making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact’ with Smith and the offence was downgraded to a Level 1 status. Rabada was, however, found guilty of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game, an offence under Article 2.1.1 of the Code. Heron imposed a fine of 25% of his match fee and one demerit point, which brought his tally of demerit points down to seven and rendered him eligible to play with immediate effect.

Outlining his decision, Heron said, “The key issue is whether Mr Rabada made ‘inappropriate and deliberate physical contact’ with Mr Smith. I am not ‘comfortably satisfied’ that Mr Rabada intended to make contact and I therefore find him not guilty of the charge under 2.2.7.”

“I am entitled, however, to consider whether the conduct involved constitutes a lower level offence. I consider the conduct was inappropriate, lacked respect for his fellow player and involved non-deliberate and minor contact. The actions contravened the principle that a dismissed batsman should be left alone.”

“I consider a penalty of the imposition of a fine of 25% of the applicable match fee to be the appropriate penalty for the breach of Article 2.1.1. As a consequence, 1 demerit point accrues. Mr Rabada will be well aware of the consequences of any further breaches of the code.”

David Richardson, the ICC’s chief executive, said the ICC ‘wholly accepts’ this decision from Heron. “This is perhaps an opportune moment to remind all players of their responsibilities to maintaining a standard of behaviour which sets a good example to players at all levels of the game, especially the young players,” he said in a release. “We want to see the game played with skill, passion and respect for the opposition, the match officials and the laws.”

Rabada had been the star of the match during Port Elizabeth Test and had picked up 11 wickets in the match and his absence would have been a major blow for the hosts. The third Test will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.