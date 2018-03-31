South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: Bavuma’s half-century takes Proteas to 400 by lunch

Johannesburg: Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock frustrated Australia as South Africa continued to build an imposing first innings total on the second day of the fourth Test at the Wanderers Stadium today. South Africa were 400 for seven at lunch, with Bavuma on 61 not out.

Bavuma and De Kock (39) put on 85 for the seventh wicket – the fifth partnership of 50 or more in the innings. It put South Africa in a strong position in a match which the hosts need only to draw to clinch their first home series win against Australia since 1969/70. South Africa lead the series 2-1.

Resuming at 313 for six on a dark, gloomy morning, Bavuma and De Kock had to weather some challenging bowling from Pat Cummins and Chadd Sayers, armed with a ball which was only eight overs old at the start of play. The floodlights were switched on after only ten minutes.

Bavuma scored only four runs off the first 49 balls he faced on Saturday but then added another 21 runs off 21 balls to reach his fifty off 120 deliveries. The stand was ended when the left-handed De Kock tried to work off-spinner Nathan Lyon to leg and was caught off a leading edge at mid-on.

Australia are reeling from the ball-tampering scandal which resulted in captain Steve Smith and two other players being banned and banished in last weekend’s third Test in Cape Town.