Johannesburg: South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a Level 2 offence for his send-off to Australian skipper Steven Smith during the opening day of the second Test at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth here.

The incident happened after Rabada scalped Smith’s crucial wicket for 25 and celebrated the victory by brushing his shoulder against the departing skipper.

Rabada, 22, will now face disciplinary action for the vehemence of his celebration and if found guilty, the South African is likely to miss the remainder of the series, as he is only one infraction away from a suspension. He will appear before a hearing tonight.

Rabada’s team-mate and bowling all-rounder Vernon Philander feels that the former’s suspension will be a huge blow to the side. Speaking after day one in Port Elizabeth, team-mate Vernon Philander said it’ll be a huge blow if Rabada gets suspended.

“He would leave a massive hole. He’s a big part of this bowling line-up. Let’s hope that’s not the case,” Sport24 quoted Philander as saying. Rabada claimed five wickets for 96 to bundle out Australia for 243 in the first innings.