South Africa in control despite Oz fightback

Johannesburg : South Africa moved into a powerful position despite a fightback by Australia and an injury to fast bowler Morne Morkel on the third day of the fourth Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. At stumps, Proteas were 134/3 with an overall lead of 401 runs.

The hosts, leading the series 2-1, did not enforce the follow on despite bowling out Australia for 221 and taking a first innings lead of 267.

Australian captain Tim Paine, who was last man out for 62, and Pat Cummins, who made his maiden Test half-century, kept South Africa in the field longer than expected. They shared a seventh wicket stand of 99 – Australia’s best partnership of the series.