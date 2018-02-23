Sourav Ganguly to BCCI: Lodha recommendations not implemented due to time constraint

New Delhi: Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly and Saurashtra CA boss Madhukar Worah has written to the BCCI today about some practical difficulties in amending the constitution of state associations and incorporate all Lodha-recommended reforms.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary had recently sent a mail to all state associations enquiring about the constitution change, and informed that 13 units have decided to comply and filed an affidavit with regards to the same.

Accordingly, Ganguly, in a communication to BCCI (a copy of the letter which is in possession of PTI), wrote: “I beg to state that at the SGM held at Cricket Association of Bengal few months back, it was agreed by the members that in line with BCCI decision, affidavits will be filed in court addressing the honourable Supreme Court about difficulties in implementation of the order at state and BCCI level.

“The members at the Special General Meeting had taken a decision and it would take another SGM to address the issues mailed by you to the respective associations,” Ganguly wrote.

“We received your mail last week and there was no time to call another SGM to update the members of the new issues and then take a decision on it,” he added.

Ganguly concluded by saying that due to time constraints at the moment “we will be unable to give any decision on the clauses mentioned by you in your mail, within stipulated time, as it will be against the constitution of the association, in regard to such a matter which affects everyone concerned”.

Worah, on his part, wrote: “At this stage, Hon’ble Supreme Court is set to hear the counsels appearing for the parties to streamline the proposed document.

“Therefore, at this stage the decision on the amendments to recommendations lies with Supreme Court and the same shall be debated before Hon’ble Supreme Court.

“Therefore at this stage, it is not really clear what is intended to be achieved by you in the exercise being conducted without force of rules and regulations.

“We believe, concerned member association/s will communicate and represent to the Hon’ble Supreme Court about difficulty or impractiability in the subject matter through a proper procedure,” Worah wrote.