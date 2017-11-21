Sourav Ganguly apologises to Harbhajan Singh. Find out why

The former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly apologised to the ‘Turbanator’ Harbhajan Singh for mistaking his daughter, Hinaya Heer for a boy. This happened when Sourav comment on Bhajji’s picture from his Golden Temple visit. In the picture Harbhajan Singh, his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer can be seen standing in front of the Golden Temple. The three looked a picture perfect family and Harbhajan Singh captioned the picture as, “Satnam Shri waheguru ji.. sab nu khush te tandrust rakhna malka #Blessings #blessed #shukrana @Geeta_Basra.”

Sourav Ganguly was quick to reply to his photo but he mistook the latter’s daughter for a son. Not wasting any moment Sourav Ganguly issued an apology too and blamed it on his “old age”. The Twitter exchange between the two cricket players proves that their friendship off-field is still going on and is not-out. Immediately, Harbhajan thanked his former captain for the wishes and replied, “Dada thank you for your blessings, love to Sana, hope to see u soon”.

@harbhajan_singh ..beta bahut sundar hai bhajj..bahut pyar dena — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

@harbhajan_singh ..🙏 maf karna beti bahut sundoor hai..getting old bhajj .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2017

Their Twitter banter definitely shows what friendship and camaraderie they share between them that even though they have not played a match or shared a dressing room together since ages they still seem to be best of friends and extending wishes to each other’s family as well.