Soorma: Know the real story of Indian hockey’s ‘flicker Singh’ Sandeep who inspired Diljit Dosanjh’s movie

The maker of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Soorma’ released the teaser of the movie. It gives a glimpse of the ace hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film depicts the inspiring story of the veteran hockey player, who was paralysed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006. And fighting with all odds, Sandeep Singh got back on his feet and made comeback to international hockey in 2008. It was under his captaincy that India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and also qualified for the 2012 Olympics in London. However, there is very little known about the ace player.

ＳＯＯＲＭＡ🔥 Himmat aur lagan se zindagi ko jeetne aa raha hai #Soorma! #SoormaTrailer out on 11th June! Only 3 days to go! pic.twitter.com/6u3pN2Q0cY

In this section, here we see who is Sandeep Singh, the hero of Indian Hockey:

Sandeep Singh was regarded as one of the most dangerous drag-flicker of his heydays in the world. Singh made his debut back in January 2004 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia and helped India to win the Asia Cup the same year. Sandeep has given many golden moments to Indian hockey. However, a tragedy struck while he was on his way to Delhi to join the national team, which was about to leave for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Sandeep was hit by a bullet when the pistol of a Railway Protection Force officer accidentally went off inside the Shatabdi Express. The bullet fractured his lowest rib and punctured his pancreas while his kidneys and liver were slightly damaged as a result, a part of his spine took all the impact and was chipped.

Sandeep was almost got paralysed and was wheelchair-bound for two years, however, with his sheer determination to get back on his feet he made a stunning comeback in 2008. He made a comeback during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup that year. Also known as ‘flicker Singh’, Sandeep rose in the ranks and because of his earlier performance, he soon was made the captain of the India national team in 2009. Then under his captaincy, India won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after 13 years and Sandeep was the highest goal scorer won the ‘Man of the Tournament’ award. He also played an important role in India qualifying for the 2002 London Olympics and was also the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers.

Sandeep’s life-threatening incident is what makes the lanky defender’s story even more inspiring. Sandeep is currently out of the national team since 2014 but Sandeep didn’t give up and continued his hard work on field. Sandeep is a DSP in the Haryana Police and is eager to take mentor’s role for the youngsters who want to master the art of drag-flicking.