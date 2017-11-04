Sonia Lather, Neeraj enter Asian boxing quarter-finals

Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) : World Championship silver-medallist Sonia Lather and debutant Neeraj advanced to the quarter-finals on a mixed day for India at the Asian Boxing Championships on Friday. Lather (57kg), who is a former silver-medallist at this event, and Neeraj (51kg) won their respective opening-round bouts to make the last-eight stage.

However, Pooja Rani (81kg) made a first-round exit.

First up for India was Neeraj, the Nation’s Cup gold- medallist who was making her debut at the continental meet. The Haryana-boxer dominated her opponent from Myanmar, Nally Nally, making good use of her height and reach advantage.

The Indian back-paddled effectively, forcing Nally to drop her guard and lunge forward, a tactic which worked more for Neeraj.

It also helped that Nally’s attempts at connecting punches were at best feeble and were thwarted quite easily by the reigning national champion.

Neeraj will be up against Korea’s Pang Chol Mi in the quarter-finals.