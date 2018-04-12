Soccer shockers

Roma sends Barca home

Rome : Kostas Manolas sent Roma through to the semi-finals of the Champions League after an incredible 3-0 victory over Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday saw them overhaul a 4-1 first-leg deficit and advance on away goals.

The superb Edin Dzeko set the ball rolling in the sixth minute, and after Daniele De Rossi converted a penalty 13 minutes after the break to get the home fans believing, Manolas glanced home a brilliant header with eight minutes left to send the Roma supporters into raptures and leave Barca wondering what had hit them.

Just as they were at the Camp Nou, Roma were aggressive from the off, and Dzeko gave the home side a deserved lead after just six minutes, brilliantly bringing down De Rossi’s clipped through ball, holding off Samuel Umtiti and poking the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Patrik Schick had the best chances to double Roma’s lead before half-time on his Champions League debut, but continued the poor form in front of goal that has blighted his club-record move from Sampdoria.

He sent two glorious headed chances wide, the first from a vicious 13th-minute Aleksandar Kolarov corner.

The second, just before the half-hour mark was even more glaring, a free header on the penalty spot that should have hit the target.

He was however unlucky not to control Radja Nainggolan’s mishit shot when it flashed to him in the area just two minutes later.

Roma started the second half as they started the first and got their reward in the 58th minute when Edin Dzeko was chopped down by Gerard Pique and De Rossi slotted home the spot-kick.

Reds dash Man City’s hopes

Manchester : Mohammed Salah’s goal for Liverpool 10 minutes into the second half doomed Manchester City’s hopes of a miracle comeback in their Champions League quarter-final tie as the visitors won 5-1 on aggregate to advance to the European club football tournament’s semi-final for the first time in a decade.

Though City started in a hole after losing the first leg at Liverpool 0-3, the fans at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday were encouraged when Brazilian centre-forward Gabriel Jesus scored for their side just two minutes into the contest, trimming the deficit to 3-1, reports Efe.

The hosts kept Liverpool pinned in their own end for the entire first half, but City’s dominance did not translate into a lot of chances.

Reds keeper Loris Karius stopped a fairly tepid effort by Belgian attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and the post thwarted Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva.

City thought they had a second when German winger Leroy Sane pull the ball in the net in the 41st minute, only for referee Mateu Lahoz to disallow the goal for a non-existent offside.

At the end of the half, City coach Pep Guardiola confronted Lahoz to complain about the decision and the referee responded by sending him to the stands.

Buoyed by their good fortune, Liverpool looked like a different team in the second half, pressing to force City into mistakes.

The contest was settled definitively in the 77th minute when Nicolas Otamendi’s failure to clear the ball on the right set up an easy goal for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, whi flicked past Ederson at the right post.