Snooker: MHCL win opening ties

Mumbai :

MHCL ‘Matka Kings’ showed good form and worked effectively as a team to record authoritative wins in their opening round of matches in the Otters-BSAM Snooker League 2018, co-supported by Z3 Zodiac Clothing and hosted by Otters Club, Bandra.

The Malabar Hill Club outfit, MHCL brooked little opposition from IG ‘Warriors’ and comfortably won both the home and away matches by 3-0 margins in Section-N.

MHCL skipper Manav Panchal led by example and with excellent support from Akshat Kejriwal.

In the home tie, Panchal (+20 handicap) tamed Abdur Rehman (+20) 77-52 in the 15-Red singles, first frame before Kejriwal (+40) managed to overcame Sahil Khan (+30) 78-63 also in the 15-Red singles, second frame.

Later, Malabar Hill Club’s doubles combination of Krushank and Yash Jogani (+36) defeated Haji Usman and Adil Khan (+30) 97-77 in the 9-Red doubles tie to complete a 3-0 home victory.

In the return, away match, MHCL, were once again dominant and quite comfortably won the first three frames to wrap up the match.

This time their doubles pair of Kunal Gandhi and Krushank (+33) got the better of Usman and Adil Khan (+30) 73-57 to give Matka Kings the lead.

In another match of the same section, MIG Monks also had a good outing winning both the matches against CCI ‘Snooker Royals’ (home 3-0 and away 3-2) to also earn one bonus point and collect 5 points from their first match.

Meanwhile, Matunga Gymkhana teams encountered mixed fortunes. MG ‘A’ tasted success defeating GCH ‘Invictus’ by an identical 3-1 margins in the two fixtures in Section-K, while MG ‘B’ lost both the encounters (1-3, 2-3) against CG ‘Unpredictable’ in Section-L.