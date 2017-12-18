Sneak Peek: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Cricket Bungalow’ coming soon; see photo

Team India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is out of action since the Sri Lanka Test series, but is busy at his home. The all-rounder is getting his dream house or rather a dream bungalow ready. Jadeja posted a picture of himself standing next to a large wooden gate. The post read, “Cricket bungalow” is getting ready �� #homesweethome #peace #RajputBoy.”

Earlier too, Jadeja had posted many photos of his farm house and also of his horses, but this is the first time that he has revealed that he is getting a new house which will be called as ‘Cricket Bungalow’.

Recently, Jadeja smashed six sixes in an over during an inter-district tournament match between Jamnagar and Amreli. An inning of such quality will hold the all-rounder in good stead for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Till now, in his career, Jadeja has picked 165 wickets and scored 11,176 runs to go with it.