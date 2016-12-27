SL in command

Port Elizabeth : Suranga Lakmal took four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a slight edge on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at St George’s Park.

Lakmal took four for 62 in 23 overs as South Africa reached 267 for six at the end of a day on which they failed to capitalise on a century opening partnership between Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar.

Opening bowler Lakmal pegged back the hosts by taking the first three wickets and later dismissed South African captain Faf du Plessis. Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath took two wickets, including that of JP Duminy, South Africa’s top scorer with a fluent 63.

When Du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat on a well-grassed but slow pitch, it was anticipated that the first two hours would be the most difficult for batsmen, with early life before moisture in the surface dried out.

Cook (59) and Elgar (45) were seldom troubled as they reached 92 for no wicket at lunch. They started cautiously and left the ball well before gradually lifting the tempo.

Any thoughts of a South Africa run feast in the afternoon were spoiled by Lakmal in a superb spell immediately after lunch. He was backed up well by Angelo Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep as only 13 runs were added in 10.2 overs for the loss of both openers.

Cook was stuck on the crease as he edged a ball from Lakmal that seamed away from him, with wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal taking a good, low catch to end an opening stand of 104.

Only one run was added off the next 29 balls before the left-handed Elgar pushed at a ball angled across him to present a second catch.

Proteas1st innings

S Cook c Chandimal b Lakmal…….59

D Elgar c Chandimal b Lakmal…….45

H Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal……20

J Duminy lbw b Herath……………..63

Faf c Karunaratne b Lakmal………..37

T Bavuma lbw b Herath………………3

De Kock not out……………………….25

V Philander not out…………………….6

Extras: (lb3, nb5, w1)………………..9

Total: (For 6 wkts)…………………267

Bowling: Lakmal 23-6-62-4, Pradeep 17-4-48-0, Mathews 13-5-26-0, Chameera 14-1-68-0, Herath 20-4-48-2, De Silva 3-0-12-0.