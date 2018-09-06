Six-time champion Serena Williams enters semis

New York : Six-time champion Serena Williams shook off a sluggish start to power past eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 and into the US Open semi-finals.

The US superstar, chasing a record-equalling 24th major title, surrendered an early break to Pliskova, but she roared back with a streak of eight straight games to put away the opening set and take a 4-0 lead in the second against the woman who beat her in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in 2016. “I just wanted to play better,” Williams said of her mindset as she trailed 3-1 in the first on Tuesday night.

“I was thinking, you know, I can play better, so that was the good news.”

Champ Stephens exits

Williams did indeed cut down on the errors, and came up with the big serves when she needed them. She finished the match with 13 aces and will take on Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the final after the 19th-seeded Latvian toppled defending champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3.

Pliskova, who managed to convert just two of 12 break point chances in the contest, said Williams was simply too good in the important moments. “She hit all first serves on the break points, which is always a little bit tougher to return,” Pliskova said.

Williams did drop her serve once in the second, coughing up one of her five double faults on break point as Pliskova narrowed the gap to 4-1.

But when she fell behind 0-40 in the seventh game she rescued herself with 112 mph (180 Km/h) service winner followed by a

another service winner and an ace.

With a win Williams would break out of a tie with Chris Evert for most US Open titles, and equal Margaret Court’s all-time record for Grand Slams.

World No. 3 Stephens, refused to blame the punishing afternoon heat and humidity for her lapses against Sevastova, including an inability to convert any of seven break chances in the opening set. “When you don’t play big points well, the match can get away from you,” she said.

“Mentally, physically, I just wasn’t connecting.”

The defeats of Stephens and Pliskova completed the exodus of top 10 seeds, although Pliskova noted that Williams’ 17th seeding — nine spots above her world ranking as she continues her post-baby comeback — was not reflective of her true abilities.