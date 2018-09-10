Six-time champ Serena’s US Open implosions

New York : Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams has been embroiled in her share of controversies at Flushing Meadows. Here are previous two Williams’ outbursts in the wake of her clash with umpire Carlos Ramos in a loss to Naomi Osaka in the final.

Vs Clijsters (semi-final, 2009) Williams streaked into the US Open having won the Australian Open and Wimbledon that year and chasing a second straight title in Flushing Meadows.

In the semi-finals she was up against Kim Clijsters, a former rival who’d taken off nearly three years to have her first child and had returned to the sport just weeks before.

Unranked and unseeded Clijsters won the first set with Williams receiving a warning for racquet abuse as she vented her frustration.

Williams was serving to force a tiebreaker at 5-6 in the second set when she was called for a foot fault on a second serve, giving Clijsters double match point.

Serena argued briefly, went back to the service line then directed a venomous rant at the offending lineswoman including a threat to “shove this ball down your throat.”

The chair umpire assessed a point penalty for the outburst — giving Clijsters the match.

Vs Samantha (final, 2011)

In the 2011 US Open final, chair umpire Eva Asderaki warned Williams for hindering opponent Stosur for shouting “come on” before the Australian had reached the ball.

An angry Williams — who confused Asderaki with the umpire who was in the chair for the 2009 Clijsters match — verbally attacked her during the changeover. “If you ever see me walking down the hall, look the other way,” she said.