Six hockey players appointed as DSP in Punjab Police

New Delhi: Nine eminent international sports persons, including six hockey players, were today appointed as Deupty Superitendent of Police under sports quota by the Punjab government.

Prolific midfielder Manpreet Singh, forward Akashdeep Singh, Sarvanjit Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi and Dharamvir Singh from the Indian men’s national hockey team that won the 2014 Asian Games gold were appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in a fucntion in Chandigarh which was attended by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Manpreet and Akashdeep were also part of the team that won the historic silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in London earlier this year apart from representing the country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also winning the Asian Champions Trophy this year.

“It is a great honour to get appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police. I would like to thank the Punjab government for recognising our efforts in hockey,” said Manpreet, who flew down from Kolkata, where he was playing the Beighton Cup, for the ceremony.

Other sports personalities who were offered the job of DSP in Punjab Police include three-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist Mandeep Kaur, Asian Games silver medalist athlete Khusbir Kaur and Asian Games bronze medalist Amandeep Kaur from athletics.