Sindhu, Srikanth make bright start at Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur :

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after pulling off contrasting wins in the opening round of the Malaysia Open World Tour super 750 tournament here on Wednesday.

Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu, who had skipped the Uber Cup Finals to regain full fitness after claiming a silver at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, took some time to get into the groove before she edged out World No. 14 Japan’s Aya Ohori 26-24, 21-15 in the opening round.

The third-seeded Indian will meet Malaysia’s Ying Ying Lee tomorrow at the Axiata Arena at Bukit Jalil, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur.

In the men’s singles, World No. 7 Srikanth, who claimed four titles last season, beat former World No. 2 Jan Jorgensen of Denmark 21-18, 21-9, in a 31-minute clash.

The 25-year-old from Guntur will next face Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei, who defeated Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth

21-12, 21-7, in the other opening round match.

In men’s doubles, Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign ended after a 16-21, 15-21 loss to seventh seeded Japanese combo of Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko.

Gopi’s daughter in Asian Games squad

New Delhi : National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand’s daughter Gayatri on Wednesday broke into the senior national side as the Badminton Association of India (BAI) named a strong 20-member squad spearheaded by World No. 3 PV Sindhu and World No. 7

Kidambi Srikanth for the upcoming Asian Games in August. Besides Sindhu and Srikanth, the squad boasts of healthy experience in Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy.