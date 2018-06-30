Sindhu, Srikanth enter semis

Kuala Lumpur : PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth continued their impressive run at the Malaysia Open, progressing to the semi-finals of the women’s and men’s singles competition with a straight-game wins in the world tour super 750 tournament here on Friday.

In a clash between Olympic silver and gold medallists, it was Sindhu who emerged victorious with a 22-20, 21-19 result in a 52-minute quarterfinal match here over Carolina Marin.

The 22-year-old Sindhu, who won a silver at the Glasgow World Championship, will face World No. 1 and top seed Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying on Saturday.

Earlier fourth seed Srikanth, who won a silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, dumped World No. 22 France’s Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 in a 39-minute clash at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, a suburb in Kuala Lumpur.

The Indian had also beaten the French in three games at All England Championship this year. The 25-year-old will take on former World No. 2 and 2015 world championship bronze medallist Kento Momota, who has been in sensational form ever since making a comeback after serving a one-year ban by Japan Badminton Association for gambling at an illegal casino in 2015.

Momota clinched the Macau Open and Dutch Open last year besides reaching the finals at Canada Open. He won the 2018 Asia Badminton championship and was also unbeaten at the Thomas Cup.

Srikanth will have a tough task at hand as Momota will be extra motivated to earn back his respect.