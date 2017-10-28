Sindhu sails into maiden semi-final of French Open

Paris : World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu beat Chen Yufei of China in straight games to storm into the women’s singles semi-final of the French Super Series, here on Friday.

This is Sindhu’s first-ever last-four appearence in the tournament. The Olympic silver medallist took just 41 minutes to brush the challenge of World No. 10 Yufei 21-14 21-14 in the quarter-finals, reports PTI.

By virtue of this win, Indian had avenged upon her opening round loss to the Chinese at the Denmark Open, last week. Sindhu, who had defeated Yufei at the World Championships, now lead the Chinese 3-2 in the overall head- to-head record.

Sindhu will next play the winner of another quarter-final between third seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea and Japanese fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday.