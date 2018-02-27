Simona Halep reclaims world No 1 ranking

St. Petersburg: Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep has returned to world number one in women rankings. She replaced Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, who held the top spot for four consecutive weeks.

Wozniacki, 27, did not compete in the Dubai Tennis Championships last week, leaving the way open for the Romanian to return to World No.1.

Halep was also absent in the Dubai Duty Free Open due to an ankle injury. She is now over 400 points clear of the second-placed Dane. Garbine Muguruza is at the third spot after reaching the semi-finals in Dubai, while winner Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, remains fourth.