Shubhankar finishes tied 9th in Mexico

Mexico City : Young Indian golfer and overnight leader Shubhankar Sharma stumbled in the fourth and final round and carded a three-over 74 to finish tied ninth in the $10 million World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship here.

The 21-year-old, who held a two-stroke lead coming into Sunday’s final round, bogeyed five holes on the fifth, 13th, 14th, 17th, 18th as he birdied the 12th and 16th holes for a 74 at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

World No.75 Shubhankar, making his debut appearance in the World Golf Championships, was short on experience and that finally took a toll on him as he went through a tough back-nine.

Shubhankar rued his luck on the tricky putting greens at Chapultepec. “I just felt like nothing went in. Maybe my speed was wrong, something was off. Even on nine, I hit it in the middle of the hole it lipped out again. I never felt like I could get the speed right or maybe the line, it just wasn’t going in, it wasn’t my day,” he said in an Asian Tour release.

But he was happy with his show during the week. “It was my first time in Mexico, my first WGC and I’m really happy. A little bit disappointed, I was leading and I think I couldn’t finish it off today. But that’s what the game is about. And what I learned today, especially playing with (winner) Phil (Mickelson) I’ll cherish it forever.