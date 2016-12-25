Shubham, Swayam romp into semis

Mumbai : Top seeded Shubham Shinde and second seeded Shubham Samant won their quarterfinals in contrasting fashion to advance into the junior boys singles last four of the All India Balkan-Ji-Bari-JLTTA promotional table tennis tournament, sponsored by Black Panther-Precise, at their centre at Juhu Road, Santacruz (West) on Saturday.

Shubham Shinde, who had won the sub-junior title earlier in the Poinsur Gymkhana tourney, was in his element from the word go and thrashed Kush Palekar 11-5, 11-1, 8-11, 11-2., But for the second seeded Shubham Samant, it was just a touch and go affair before he quelled the spirited challenge of Maruti Kasture 11-3, 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 12-10. The top seed will take on Swayam Ibrampurkar, who ousted fourth seeded Krish Bhatia 11-7, 11-4, 11-9, while the second seed will face Shivam Punjabi, who defeated Parth Shah 17-15, 15-13, 11-8.

The ebullient Krisha Sanghavi, once again displayed tremendous fighting spirit as she knocked out Risha Mirchandani 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 11-9to walk into sub-junior girls singles semi-finals.