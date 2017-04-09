Shraddha, Monali to sizzle at Eden before KKR’s 1st home game

Kolkata : Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and playback singer Monali Thakur will sizzle on the stage when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play their first Indian Premier League (IPL) home game against Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens here on April 13.

With every venue having an opening ceremony this time with the IPL celebrating its 10th edition, Kolkata will have the function for around 20 minutes from 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. with Thakur who has crooned hit numbers like “Moh Moh ke dhaage” and the title track of “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” taking the stage first. The rehearsals for the same will start at the indoor practice facility at the Eden from Monday.–IANS