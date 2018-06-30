Shooting: Narang, Jitu fail to make cut for Asiad

Mumbai : The seasoned Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai and young Mehuli Ghosh failed to make the Indian shooting squad for the upcoming Asian Games, even as a few unheralded faces were picked for the quadrennial extravaganza, starting August 18 in Indonesia.

London Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar, plagued by injuries and poor form for a long time, makes his way back into the squad for the World Championships. The army man will be taking part in standard pistol and centre fire (non Olympic events), though he had won the top prize of his career in rapid fire.

The two member men’s air rifle team will comprise Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar while the 3-position team is made up of Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Sheoran even as Narang, who returned to action after an injury lay-off, missed out.

The 35-year-old London Olympics bronze medallist Narang had won the silver in air rifle at the 2010 Asian Games. He has won a total of five medals in 2006 and 2010.