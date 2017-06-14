Shooter Satyendra Singh fails to fire in final

Gabala (Azerbaijan) : Indias Satyendra Singh reached the finals of the Mens 50-metre Rifle 3 Positions event, only to finish eighth on the concluding day of the third and final stage of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol series here on Tuesday.

India had three finalists in the Gabala World Cup — Meghana Sajjanar and Pooja Ghatkar being the other two in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle, besides Satyendra. Meghana and Pooja finished fourth and fifth respectively and India could not make it to the medal tally here. India though won the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold, with the pair of Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu emerging winners in the event which, however, is not being considered for the medal tally at the World Cup stage this year.