Shinde scripts Central Bank win

Mumbai : Leading from the front striker Rishikesh Shinde notched up a fine hat-trick scoring all the three goals which fashioned Central Bank of India’s comfortable 3-0 win against Karnatak Sporting Association in a one-sided Elite Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association League 2016-2017, and played at the Cooperage ground on Wednesday evening.

The hard-working and enterprising Shinde scored his first goal in the 24th minute as Central Bank went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage. In the second half, Shinde netted two more goals in the 50thand 20 minutes later converted a penalty to complete the win for the bankers.

Results

Elite Div: Central Bank of India 3 (Rishikesh Shinde 24th, 50th, 70th) beat Karnatak Sporting Association 0.