Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya dance on 2018 FIFA World Cup’s official theme song ‘Live it up’; watch video

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya are known for their living life wholeheartedly and their love for music and dance, however, this time around both of them showing their dance moves on the tour of England, and this is not the first time that the duo are doing so. Shikhar posted the video on his Instagram account and captioned it ,’ We love to dance. Here is a legendary dance partnership – @hardikpandya93 and me. #dancing #squadgoals’.

As they gear up for their next match the dance could be a stress buster after a hectic net session. The duo were dancing to the 2018 FIFA World Cup’s official theme song ‘Live it Up’ in case you were wondering. Looks like the football fever has got to the players as well.

Talking about the upcoming match of India selectors have also included Rishabh Pant in India A squad for the four-day matches. Currently a member of the India A squad for the one-day games, Pant will continue to be with the side for the longer format too.