Shaurya set for triple crown; Double for Ashlesha Trehan

Mumbai : Junior Shaurya Pednekar produced stupendous display as he is set himself for a triple crown on the penultimate day of the MCF -All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, hosted by Mandpeshwar Civil Federation at their Sports Complex at here on Saturday. In the process, he knocked out the top men’s seed Mandar Hardikar in an action-packed semifinals. He takes on another giant- killer Shivam Das, a 15-year-old lad, who sent second seeded Bhavitvya Shah packing in the quarters and later got the better of another seasoned stalwart Suhas Rane in another nail-biting tie that saw the youngster prevailing at 4-3 (7-11, 11-9,7-11,9-11, 11-9,12-10,12-10).

Shaurya has already bagged the junior and youth boys singles titiles.. He beat Parthav Kelkar 11-7, 7-11,11-9,11-7, 11-8 in the junior final and later overpowered Jignesh Rahatwal 12-10, 11-8, 11-9,11-6 for the youth boys title.

Ashlesha Trehan , the top seed in the women’s singles, ended with a double crown. She won both the women’s as well as youth girls finals.