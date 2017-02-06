Sharath wins 7th natl crown; Madhurika new champion

Manesar (Haryana) : Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal bagged his seventh national crown in men’s singles, while Madhurika Patkar became the first-time champion in the women’s singles at the 11Even Sports Senior Table Tennis Nationals here.

Sharath had won his maiden title at Manesar nationals 13 years ago when Haryana had hosted the event in 2003.

In the men’s singles final, a visibly tired Sharath beat an equally weary Soumyajit Ghosh 4-2 to clinch the title at the Manesar Sports Club here.

Madhurika downed six-time national champion Poulomi Ghatak 4-0 in the women’s singles final.

Sharath and Madhurika’s efforts fetched them Rs. 2.2 lakh and Rs. 1.2 lakh, respectively.

The confidence that Sharath had gained in the semifinals against fifth-seed Harmeet Desai had done a world of good as he went into the final against the two-time champion Ghosh.

Sharath made a good start but Ghosh came back to take the next. The pattern continued until the fourth, but in the fifth game Sharath accelerated and increased the lead with considerable pace. And in the sixth Ghosh lost steam and Sharath made it more tough for the six-seed with a sizeable lead, which he maintained.

“Very satisfying,” said Sharath after the win. “I was very confident but feeling really tired. I knew Ghosh too was sailing in the same boat, having played the doubles. Luckily, it helped me a bit. Manesar has proved to be my happy hunting ground.”

Madhurika became emotional as she went down on her knees after claiming the title when Poulomi netted. In fact, Poulomi crossed to the other side and patted on Madhurika’s back, whispering a few words of appreciation into her ears.

Later, talking to the media, Poulomi said: “She played too good today. She is the deserving champion.”

Playing the final with all concentration and intensity, Madhurika kept Poulimi on a tight leash and it reflected in the first three games. However, as she approached the final moments, a few offer of high balls almost put her down but two good points in between took her at the doorstep of maiden win.

Her joy knew no bounds when Poulomi’s feeble return hit the net. Madhurika took a victory lap of the hall and thanked all her supporters and then joined her parents, who were waiting outside the hall, before calling her coach Shailaja Gohad.

“Best moment of my life and culmination of a wonderful season,” said Madhurika who won both the season opening North Zone and season ending East Zone titles.

She also gave full credit to her mental trainer Dr Nitin.

“I knew I had everything to play and be on top but thanks to him (Dr Nitin) I was able to win today,” said Madhurika even as she recalled her husband (Omkar) and mother-in-law’s support in realising her dream.

Earlier, it was unlike Sharath in the semifinals against fifth seed Harmeet Desai.

Leading 2-0, Sharath was expected to run through Harmeet despite the latter’s fighting abilities. But the top-seed played rank badly, committing far too many mistakes. On the other hand, Harmeet made a remarkable recovery.

Gaining in confidence, Harmeet piled on Sharath’s agony and led almost in all the next three games to go 3-2 up. There were a few occasions when Sharath kept himself alive in those games but was unable to convert any to his account.

Harmeet netted three times on returns and kept extending the ordeal for both Sharath and himself. But the latter scored two very crucial points in the sixth which gave him a lease of life in the match.

In the decider, again the dice rolled in favour of Harmeet as he went 5-1 up and changed side. Then luck changed sides as Sharath, who was allowed some liberty, picked nine points on the trot to be 10-6.

But serving for the match, Sharath put out the ball for Harmeet’s first point in a long time. From there he picked three more points to narrow the gap. Harmeet, receiving from Sharath, could have played the ball anywhere but his forehand hit the net cord and popped out, much to the relief of Sharath and his fans. —PTI