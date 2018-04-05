Sharath returns to top-50 

Gold Coast : Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, who is leading the Indian table tennis contingent at the Commonwealth Games here, on Wednesday joined compatriot G. Sathiyan among top 50 in world rankings, jumping 22 places to be at No. 48 — just two places behind the latter.

This is considered a big jump for the 36-year-old who was way behind Sathiyan at No.71 until last month. At No.48, it was Sharath’s highest in five months. The latest rankings were revealed after performances upto March.

Similarly, A. Amalraj has moved a few places ahead at No. 83 from 89 while Harmeet Desai (74) and Sanil Shetty (84) have been pushed behind. Among women players, Manika Batra has made a good progress, from her previous ranking (66) to be at No. 58 while Mouma Das has been pushed back to No. 88 from 71.

So is the case with Pooja Sahasrabuddhe (175) and Madhurika Patkar (112) as the two are struggling to maintain better world rankings.

Among Junior Boys, Manav Thakkar has maintained his world ranking at No. 2 while Payas Jain has broken into the top 100, having been placed at No. 90. Among girls, Archana Kamath has maintained her world ranking at No. 17.