Shandilaya, Sitwala & Parikh to feature in BSAM Billiards league

Mumbai : Former World Billiards champion Ashok Shandilya, twice Asian Billiards champion Dhruv Sitwala, World Billiards bronze medallist Sidharth Parikh and twice Asian Snooker champion Yasin Merchant, will be the star attractions during the ‘CCI Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards League 2018’, which is scheduled to commence with the first week, starting from today.

Shandilya will be representing Chembur Gymkhana ‘Dream Team’, while both Sitwala and Parikh will try to put to good use their vast experience and help PJ Hindu Gymkhana ‘Hazards’ campaign.

Yasin Merchant, who is quite good in billiards is a key member of the Khar Gymkhana team.

The Cricket Club of India (CCI), who wants to keep alive the memory and to pay homage to their late President, Kekoo Nicholson, has decided to sponsor the BSAM Billiards League for a period of three years, starting with the forthcoming edition.

The BSAM readily accepted CCI’s proposal and that’s the reason for the new name ‘CCI Kekoo Nicholson BSAM Billiards League 2018’.

A total of 28 teams will be participating in this year’s Billiards league, which will be played on a league-cum-knockout format.