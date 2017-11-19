Shami injury not serious, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Kolkata : Injury-prone Mohammad Shami walked off the field after failing to complete his 14th over but top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara insisted that the injury was not “serious” and the pacer would be back in action today.

After bowling the fifth ball of the over, Shami appeared to have pulled hamstring muscle on his right leg as he asked for his cap and left the field. The Indian skipper completed the over, bowling a full toss.

“I don’t think there’s anything serious. I’m not sure exactly what has happened but it’s just a minor injury and should be back on the field tomorrow,” Pujara said after day three’s proceedings.