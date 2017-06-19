London : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne exchanged a bit of playful banter on social media on the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan at The Oval here on Sunday.

“Look forward to seeing you soon my friend! Should be a great game, I can also remember you smashing me around Eden Gardens a few years ago,” Warne wrote on his Twitter account.

“Yeah sure in my dreams. I would ever be able to smash u around!” Khan tweeted back.

The 47-year-old former Australia star was referring to a mock game at the Eden Gardens during the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament.

Shah Rukh, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, had faced a few deliveries from Warne who was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals team at that time.

Earlier, Shah Rukh posted a photograph of himself wearing a blue shirt with India written on it and a tri-colour armband wrapped around his hand ahead of the final.