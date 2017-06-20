Shah Rukh acquires Cape Town franchisee, GMR snapped up the Johannesburg

The upcoming T20 Global League in South Africa will have a strong Indian presence, with two IPL franchises owners becoming direct stakeholders in the competition. Delhi Daredevils owners GMR Group snapped up the Johannesburg franchise, while Shah Rukh Khan and the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders will have Cape Town, and their team will be called Cape Town Knight Riders.

The new franchise will be called Cape Town Knight Riders, CSA President Chris Nenzai and CEO Haroon Lorgat made the announcement in London. South African batsman J P Duminy has been allotted as the marquee player for the Cape Town Knight Riders. The tournament will feature eight teams, will be played in November-December. “On behalf of all of us from Knight Riders, congratulations to CSA for the launch of new T20 Global League. South Africa is a beautiful country with beautiful people and I really look forward to be part of the exciting new journey and building something special together. We are particularly thrilled to make Cape Town and Newlands our new home away from home,” said Shah Rukh Khan.