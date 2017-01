Serena wins at Auckland Classic

Auckland : American tennis star Serena Williams began her Auckland Classic tennis tournament campaign with a win over France’s Pauline Parmentier here on Tuesday.

The American player easily defeated Parmentier 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes, reports Efe.

Serena had not played since last September due to physical problems.

She will face her compatriot Madison Brengle, who defeated fellow American Jamie Loeb 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Danish Caroline Wozniacki also easily advanced to the second round after beating American Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-0 in just 51 minutes.

Dutch Kiki Bertens was beaten by America’s Lauren Davis 7-6 (3), 6-4.–IANS