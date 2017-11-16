Serena Williams-Alexis Ohanian wedding: Here’s everything you need to know
Washington D.C: Wedding bells are ringing for Serena Williams, as the American tennis star is all set to say ‘I Do’ to fiance and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian this week.
According to the People Magazine, the ceremony will reportedly take place at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some 200 guests are expected to attend the event, which came just three months after the couple was blessed with their first child together, Alexis Ohanian Jr., on September 1.
Lala Anthony, some members of the Kardashian family and Ciara, who will be accompanied by her husband Russell Wilson, Kris Jenner, Beyonce, JAY-Z, and perhaps Prince Harry’s girlfriend and actress Meghan Markle are also likely to attend the wedding. Serena’s sisters, including her elder sister and fellow tennis player Venus Williams, are going to be her bridesmaids, E! Online reported.
The wedding will have a `Beauty and the Beast` theme, with Serena to don different dresses to the ceremony and reception.
Meanwhile, Alexis had a bachelor party on Tuesday night at the Frankie & Johnny’s seafood restaurant in New Orleans, where he dined with his friend on several traditional dishes like red beans and rice and Po’ boys and drank beer and water. The couple, who began dating each other in 2015, announced that they got engaged in December 2016.
Earlier this month, the former world number one celebrated her upcoming marriage with an ultra-swanky girls’ weekend alongside her elder sister Venus Williams, close friends LaLa Anthony, Ciara among others in New York City. Williams, who won this year’s Grand Slam title at the Melbourne Park, while she was pregnant, is hoping to make a return just four-and-a-half months after giving birth to her baby girl at next year’s Australian Open.