Serbia defeat Spain

Belgrade : Serbia nailed a 4-1 win over Spain in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup tennis tournament at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall here.

In the fourth match of the men’s team tennis event, Dusan Lajovic pushed away 19-year-old Jaume Munar of Spain 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 before Spain collected a consolation point through Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who defeated Nenad Zimonjic 6-2, 6-1.

On Saturday, Serbia already achieved an unassailable 3-0 lead as 40-year-old Zimonjic teamed up with Viktor Troicki to beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez 4-6, 7-6, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.

In September Serbia will play for their fourth semi-finals in eight years, against France who defeated Britain.