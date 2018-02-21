Senior nat volleyball from Feb 21

Kozhikode : The eight day 66th senior national volleyball championship for men and women, organised by the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), was inaugurated here by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through video conferencing.

As many as 28 teams in the men’s category and 26 in the women’s section from across the country, will vie for the honour of the tournament to be played at V K Krishna Menon stadium and Calicut Trades Centre Indoor stadium between February 21 and 28.

The matches will be held on league cum knockout basis and all the teams will play the preliminary league matches.

Teams coming in the first three places in group ‘A’ and ‘B’ will be eligible for the knockout stage while those teams finishing last will have to face the winners of group ‘C’, ‘D’, ‘E’ and ‘F’ in the play off matches.

Winners of these matches will join the other six teams to play in the knockout stage.

The participating teams are placed in six groups, both in men and women divisions.

In the men’s section, hosts Kerala is placed along with Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan in group “A”, while in group “B” Tamil Nadu will play against Railways, Services and Himachal Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura and Gujarat are grouped together in “C”, and Odisha, Haryana, Maharastra, Assam and Pondicherry will form part of group “D”.

Five teams-Delhi, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Chattisgarh will fight it out in group “E”.