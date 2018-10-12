Free Press Journal
Selfie with Virat: Another fan breaches security to hug, click picture with Kohli during 2nd Test; see pics

— By PTI | Oct 12, 2018 12:10 pm
A cricket fan enters the pitch to take a selfie and hug Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day's play of the second Test against West Indies. Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP / GETTYOUT

Hyderabad: Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test here Friday.

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper. Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man’s hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A cricket fan enters the pitch to take a selfie and hug Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day’s play of the second Test. Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP / GETTYOUT


A cricket fan (C) gestures in the middile of the pitch after taking a selfie with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day’s play of the second Test. Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP / GETTYOUT

Security personnel (C) takes away a cricket fan who invaded the pitch to take a selfie with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) during the first day’s play of the second Test. Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP / GETTYOUT

Security personnels take away a cricket fan (C) who invaded the pitch to take a selfie with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during the first day’s play of the second Test. Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP / GETTYOUT

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.

