Sela wins in Chennai Open

Chennai : Israel’s Dudi Sela beat Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Damir Dzumhur 6-2, 6-2 in the men’s singles first round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament here on Monday.

The 96th rank Sela was dominant from the beginning and easily overpowered his 77th ranked opponent.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, ranked 99th, was equally comfortable against Thiago Monteiro, winning 6-3,6-3, against the Brazilian who is ranked 17 rungs above him.

Steve Darcis of Belgium defeated Croatia’s Nikola Mektic 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round. The 86th ranked Darcis proved too much for the 74th rank Mektic.

Jozef Kovalik also maintained the day’s tempo, as the 117th placed Slovakian defeated 81st ranked Portuguese Gastao Elias 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles section, Argentine Renzo Olivo and Austrian Jurgen Melzer defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yen-Hsun Lu and German Andre Begemann 4-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9.–IANS